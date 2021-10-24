$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.79. Tenneco reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. 334,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,018. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 782.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.