$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

LXFR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 92,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,925. The firm has a market cap of $604.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3,557.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 159,185 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $2,141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.