-$0.30 EPS Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPH. Cowen decreased their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

APPH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 1,296,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. AppHarvest has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $42.90.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $215,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $53,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 20.0% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

