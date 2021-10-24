-$0.38 EPS Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). Carpenter Technology posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $216,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.03. 166,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

