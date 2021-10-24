$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 864,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,767. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

