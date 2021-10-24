$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CIXX. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. 21,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in CI Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in CI Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

