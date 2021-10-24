$0.71 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,099. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $93.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

