$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.73. TC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.94%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

