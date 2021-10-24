$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.04. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,095,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

