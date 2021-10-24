1,035 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 308.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $653,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

