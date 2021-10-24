$12.13 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post sales of $12.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.32 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on XGN. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 376,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 324,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $6,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,939. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exagen has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.