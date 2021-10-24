12,917 Shares in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 372,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

