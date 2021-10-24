13,100 Shares in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Elys Game Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ELYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.19.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.