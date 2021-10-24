136,100 Shares in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Purchased by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 136,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Minerva Neurosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 562,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 40.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 165,061 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

