$141.32 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $141.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.27 million and the lowest is $138.10 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $155.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $645.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $769.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 301,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,942. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.