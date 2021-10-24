$143.32 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $143.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $149.60 million. NovoCure posted sales of $132.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $562.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.74. The company had a trading volume of 498,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,414.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

