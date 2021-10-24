$15.62 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce sales of $15.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.65 million and the lowest is $14.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $12.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $60.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 48,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $329.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Great Ajax by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

