$17.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post sales of $17.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.10 billion and the highest is $19.96 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $15.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $79.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.44 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $66.22 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

