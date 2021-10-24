$185.76 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce sales of $185.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.29 million and the highest is $188.50 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $179.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $761.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.79 million to $778.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $844.32 million, with estimates ranging from $802.62 million to $905.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,682 shares of company stock worth $1,738,992 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after buying an additional 180,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,745,000.

HQY stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 491,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,601. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,759.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

