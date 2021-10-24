1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 8,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,838. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $248.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.