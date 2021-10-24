$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

KLA stock traded up $7.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.03. 1,856,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,844. KLA has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.01.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

