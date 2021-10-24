2,300 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.44 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

