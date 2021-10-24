$253.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post $253.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $253.10 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $204.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $128.07 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -297.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

