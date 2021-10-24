276,000 Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,543,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

