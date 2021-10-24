$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 172,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.87. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

