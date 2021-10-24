$30.30 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to post $30.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $139.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 21,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

