$30.30 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to post $30.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $139.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 21,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.