$310.50 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post $310.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.50 million and the highest is $312.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.98. 73,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

