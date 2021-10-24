311,807 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 311,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after acquiring an additional 284,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in US Foods by 63.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after acquiring an additional 523,639 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after purchasing an additional 957,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.66 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

