3,150 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 21,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $3,938,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,230 shares of company stock worth $19,977,518 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $182.65 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

