$32.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $32.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.01 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $140.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.38 billion to $144.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $169.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.24 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,266,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $740,724,000 after purchasing an additional 222,642 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BABA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.70. 20,790,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,276,314. The company has a market cap of $483.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.75. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
