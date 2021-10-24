$32.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $32.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.01 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $140.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.38 billion to $144.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $169.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.24 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,266,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $740,724,000 after purchasing an additional 222,642 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.70. 20,790,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,276,314. The company has a market cap of $483.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.75. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

