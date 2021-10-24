32,552 Shares in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.56 million, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BIOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

