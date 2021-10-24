359,368 Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 359,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

