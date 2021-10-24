360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $23.51

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.08. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 5,401 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 147,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.