$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.
On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 2,028,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.