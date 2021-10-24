$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 2,028,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

