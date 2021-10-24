$410.69 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report $410.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.59 million and the lowest is $407.10 million. Atlas posted sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

