41,500 Shares in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

WKME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

