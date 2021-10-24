4,200 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

