46,301 Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth $969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth $484,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth $9,691,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.74 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

