$5.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will report earnings of $5.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JXN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,151. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,747,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,480,000.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.