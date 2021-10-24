50,000 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.30% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $78.31 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.36 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

