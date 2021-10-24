$529.36 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post sales of $529.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.50 million and the highest is $534.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,202,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,194. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

