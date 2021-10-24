536 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded down $11.04 on Friday, hitting $358.19. 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.06. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

