5,843 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 140,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,646,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $44.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

