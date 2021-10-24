58,491 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,533 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 871.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

