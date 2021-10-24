$59.10 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report $59.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.74 million and the highest is $65.40 million. IMAX reported sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $236.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $253.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

