600 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in BigCommerce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 132.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 930,682 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $169,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,622 shares of company stock worth $20,994,381 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIGC opened at $50.84 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

