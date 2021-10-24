600 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $40,295,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,875,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.