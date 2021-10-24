60,567 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ACV Auctions by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 399.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,888 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $1,006,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,875 shares of company stock worth $8,566,708.

ACVA opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

