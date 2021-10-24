6,445 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,869,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,822,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,428,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,450,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. 114,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

