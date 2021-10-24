6,500 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,282,000 after buying an additional 104,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,326,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $97.23 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

